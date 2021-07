Gov. Kate Brown reopened the state a few days early on June 30 because the numbers were so close.The day has finally come — 70% of eligible Oregonians are now vaccinated. Oregon is the 18th state in the nation in the percentage of the total population that has been vaccinated. As of Thursday, July 1, 2,343,617 adult Oregonians had received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a shot of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This meant Oregon was 2,206 doses short; however, some backlogged data came in and were added to the...