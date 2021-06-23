Bumble: #JustGoForIt by Attachment London & 10 Days London

There is an infectious vibrancy and energy at the City of London School for Girls. Its distinctive location in the Barbican Centre provides immediate access to the myriad of educational and cultural opportunities available in the heart of London. More importantly, the teaching staff and the girls imbue the place with a sense of happiness, purpose, enthusiasm and fulfilment. A school for girls aged 7 to 18, “City” is unique; the rich, social and cultural blend of our pupils reflects the cosmopolitan character of London itself. We welcome girls from all over Greater and Outer London, offering a number of academic scholarships and bursaries in order to maintain the diversity which we value so highly. All around us the traditions and landmarks of London ’s history are interwoven with the high-tech, dynamic culture of the City. We have galleries, museums, libraries and theatres almost on our doorstep, along with all the other resources of an international centre of commerce. Our pupils have access to the very best that London has to offer.