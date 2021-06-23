Cancel
Bumble: #JustGoForIt by Attachment London & 10 Days London

 11 days ago

The world of dating can be overwhelming at the best of times, let alone during a pandemic that has left people feeling quite weird about physical contact. With this in mind, Bafta-winning actress Aimee Lou Wood has some words of advice for daters who are trying to get back in the groove in Bumble's latest ad.

CITY OF LONDON SCHOOL FOR GIRLS

There is an infectious vibrancy and energy at the City of London School for Girls. Its distinctive location in the Barbican Centre provides immediate access to the myriad of educational and cultural opportunities available in the heart of London. More importantly, the teaching staff and the girls imbue the place with a sense of happiness, purpose, enthusiasm and fulfilment. A school for girls aged 7 to 18, “City” is unique; the rich, social and cultural blend of our pupils reflects the cosmopolitan character of London itself. We welcome girls from all over Greater and Outer London, offering a number of academic scholarships and bursaries in order to maintain the diversity which we value so highly. All around us the traditions and landmarks of London ’s history are interwoven with the high-tech, dynamic culture of the City. We have galleries, museums, libraries and theatres almost on our doorstep, along with all the other resources of an international centre of commerce. Our pupils have access to the very best that London has to offer.
The Best Bread In London, Ranked

An old, dumb and wholly incorrect restaurant adage is about not filling up on bread. It’s stupid. Not quite as stupid as, say, forgoing starters out of respect for mains - seek help Greg Davies, seek help now - but it’s up there. Because bread is obviously the greatest invention of all time. Why do you think the idiom about sliced bread goes how it does? The thing is, there’s also a lot of bad bread out there as well. Stodgy and sad, it takes up room like a manspreader at rush hour. So if you want to double down on bread, which you absolutely should, then you want to make it worthy. From fresh naan to sweet soda bread, this is officially the best bread (from restaurants) in London, ranked.
Two-day vendor event set for this weekend in London

LONDON — Celebrate Independence Day with this weekend’s Let Freedom Ring vendor event, a two-day, family-friendly event supporting small, local business owners. “I am so excited to bring this huge vendor event, ‘Let Freedom Ring,’ to London,” said Rosie Ebertshauser, event coordinator and local business owner. The Let Freedom Ring...
Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Revamp your dating profile for the 'summer of love'

(BPT) - As more people venture out this summer, many online daters are looking forward to dating IRL (in real life) again. In a recent survey of U.S. daters, over 45% are feeling hopeful and excited about the prospect of taking their virtual connection to the next level and finally progressing their relationships in person. The survey, commissioned by the women-first dating and social networking app Bumble, also found that a whopping 91% of people believe that there's no longer a stigma attached to meeting someone online since the pandemic began.
Anti-lockdown protesters march on London in day of demonstrations

London saw a wave of protests on Saturday, marking the start of a weekend of demonstrations across the capital.The Metropolitan Police have called it “a busy weekend” of protests, with thousands of people hitting the streets to vocalise their opposition on a range of issues, ranging from inequality, Covid-19 restrictions and the framing of the climate crisis. One of the first was the latest manifestation of the Freedom March as a large crowd of anti-lockdown protesters were filmed marching in the streets of the capital.“The main reason I’m here is because I feel this lockdown has come at the cost...
See Michael Jackson's Daughter and Ex-Wife Now in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, has had a burgeoning modeling and music career over the course of the past few years, but she rarely discusses her family and childhood. However, in a new interview with Willow Smith for the web series Red Table Talk, Paris got candid about her father's death; growing up a Jehovah's Witness with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, who was her guardian; and reconnecting with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe as a teen. Paris also shared a recent, rare picture of her and her mother. Read on to see what Paris said and what her relationship is like with the Jackson family and Rowe now.
New London, CT

Make Music Day heralds the return of live music in New London

From the sidewalks to the stages, musicians filled the streets of New London with song on Monday. The dozens of mini concerts at the Parade Plaza, Hygienic Art Park, Cultured Studios, the Garde Arts Center and Cumulus Media, were part of the worldwide celebration of Make Music Day. Performers included: