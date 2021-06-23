Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mudbugs Win the NAHL Robertson Cup

By Jay Whatley
1130 AM: The Tiger
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the second time in three seasons, the Shreveport Mudbugs are your NAHL National Champions. It's not easy to win the grand prize in the NAHL. Of course, you must finish the season with a record worthy of the playoffs. The Shreveport Mudbugs certainly did that, securing the #1 seed in the South division one month before the playoffs began. However, once you secure your spot, you must win not one, but two best-of-five playoff series. The Mudbugs lost their very first playoff game this season to the Amarillo Bulls, then won six straight to top the Bulls and the Wichita Falls Warriors.

1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

