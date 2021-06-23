Why Japan Brought a 44-Year-Old Nuclear Power Plant Back to Life

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. This Canada Day, I would like to recognize the importance of Canada’s nuclear power industry, and the leadership role of the people of Bruce, Grey and Huron counties. Canada has been a leader in the peaceful use of nuclear energy since the mid-twentieth century, developing our very own reactor design (the CANDU), and putting our first commercial generating station on the grid in 1968 – Douglas Point Generating Station, right here in Bruce County. Based on that success, we went on to build Bruce Nuclear, the world’s largest single-site nuclear power development, and have operated it safely and successfully, right here in Bruce County, since the 1970’s. Today, we are the world leader in nuclear refurbishment, as Bruce Power hits its stride, fully refurbishing the third of eight large reactors, with plans and private capital funding lined up to complete all eight.