Why Japan Brought a 44-Year-Old Nuclear Power Plant Back to Life

By Hanako Montgomery
 11 days ago

Japan has restarted a 44-year-old nuclear reactor, the oldest nuclear unit to resume operations in the country since the Fukushima disaster, to help meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Most nuclear reactors in Japan were shut down after an earthquake and tsunami caused a meltdown at the Fukushima...

