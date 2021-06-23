Can a four-day workweek attract new talent? This Baltimore tech firm is betting on it.

If there was ever a time to test the old saying "every man for himself," it would have been over the past 15 months. For countless businesspeople, it was a struggle to survive both a deadly pandemic and one of the worst economic crises in history. Many didn't make it. Those who did often received a lifeline, whether it was an SBA Payment Protection Program loan, loyal customers who wouldn't give up on them or the ability to find a niche among consumers stuck in limbo.