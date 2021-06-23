Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Can a four-day workweek attract new talent? This Baltimore tech firm is betting on it.

By Morgan Eichensehr
Baltimore Business Journal
 11 days ago
CEO Dustin Sitton said he was excited to see the shorter week work for a small tech firm like his.

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Best in Tech Awards 2021: Sherrod Davis, Protenus

Sherrod Davis is evangelical about spreading the Protenus mission. Davis started last year as chief of staff at the Baltimore health IT firm after meeting with CEO Nick Culbertson and finding his vision for compliance analytics to be clear and compelling. Davis wanted to help take that to the vision to the next level and knew his prior experience — particularly at the data privacy company TrackOff — would make him a good fit.
Small BusinessPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Small Business Heroes

If there was ever a time to test the old saying "every man for himself," it would have been over the past 15 months. For countless businesspeople, it was a struggle to survive both a deadly pandemic and one of the worst economic crises in history. Many didn't make it. Those who did often received a lifeline, whether it was an SBA Payment Protection Program loan, loyal customers who wouldn't give up on them or the ability to find a niche among consumers stuck in limbo.
BusinessPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Best in Tech Awards 2021: Edward Sealing, SealingTech

You’ll find a lot of Maryland-themed items around SealingTech’s offices. CEO Edward Sealing is a big proponent of job creation in the state. During this past fall’s ribbon cutting for a 10,000 square-foot expansion of the cybersecurity firm’s Stevensville facility — which includes secure warehouse space and access-controlled clean rooms — Sealing noted that Maryland has been good at attracting jobs related to Fort Meade, the National Security Agency, the Defense Information Systems Agency and others that deal with the Department of Defense.