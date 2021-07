A conversation with Rodney Sampson on how to get started as an investor in early-stage Black- and Brown-founded venture funds and startups. Are you an aspiring Black or ally investor who wants to invest in the Black technology startup ecosystem or to advance racial equity in our nation’s innovation space? Join 100 Black Angels and Allies’ Fund General Partner Rodney Sampson who will lead a conversation about how to get started as an investor in early stage Black- and Brown-founded venture funds and startups, some of the essential components of how to evaluate and make investments and how investing in this asset class will help to close the racial wealth gap in America.