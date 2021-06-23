Cancel
Economy

Meaning of antitrust has expanded in the U.S., says Alex Kantrowitz

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on a number of tech antitrust bills Wednesday. Carlos Watson, OZY co-founder and CEO, and Alex Kantrowitz, founder of Substack newsletter "Big Technology," joined "Squawk Box" on Wednesday to discuss.

