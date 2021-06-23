Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

DOC Inmate Escapes From Work Release at Mo State Fairgrounds

By Townsquare Sedalia
Posted by 
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: DOC has called off their search. Their dogs led us to West Country Club Estates where a perimeter was set up by PCSO, SPD, and MSHP. SPD utilized their drone to assist the literal army of DOC officers. Unfortunately, after hours of searching, the individual was not located. Remain vigilant, lock your doors, get your guns out of your vehicles if you are one to leave them in there, and call 911 if you become alarmed or have information. We will continue working this on our end first thing in the morning. Deputies have been instructed to conduct extra patrols in potential areas, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders.

kxkx.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
Pettis County, MO
Government
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc#Guns#Firearms#Brown Hair#Doc#West Country Club Estates#Pcso#Spd#Mshp#West Pettis#K9 Cav#Sheriff Anders#Department Of Corrections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For July 7, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday afternoon, Sedalia Police took a theft report from the American Auto Rental, 2101 South Limit Avenue. Nine items had been stolen, with an aggregate value of $1,400. Terry Arnold also reported that a vehicle had been damaged, which would cost approximately $300 to repair. There is no suspect information at this time.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Warrensburg Man Killed in Cass County Crash

A Warrensburg man died in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet, driven by 18-year-old Austin M. Duffey of Holden, was on East 171st Street, 1584 feet east of Shimel Road (northeast of Strasburg) at 5:18 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. After impact, the vehicle overturned and came to rest in a creek. His passenger, 25-year-old Tristan C. Ervin of Warrensburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responder Tommy Edwards at 8:01 p.m.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured Monday night in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report that a northbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 32-year-old Lindsey M. Emery of Sedalia, was on US 65 at 145th Road at 8:25 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle traveled off the right side, struck the ground and overturned multiple times. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

State Fire Marshal Called to 1305 East Boonville

On Friday, around 1:30 a.m., Pettis County Dispatch received a call of a structure fire at 1305 East Boonville. Pettis County Fire responded to the scene, and was able to save the shell of the structure with extensive damage. The State Fire Marshal was contacted and he also responded to...
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

MSHP Arrest Reports for July 5, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Oscar D. Padilla of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Monday in Miller County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Padilla was released on summons. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Joseph R. Lafernier of Warrensburg at 12 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County....
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Clinton Motorcyclist Strikes Deer

A Clinton man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer on Sunday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2007 Harley Davidson, driven by 53-year-old James E. Quigg of Clinton, was southbound on Route PP at SE 200 Road at 11 p.m., when he struck a deer.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Otterville Man Arrested During Domestic Disturbance Call

Sedalia Police were dispatched to the area of McAnally Court and West Saline Street Wednesday night for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and located the victim and the suspect. The suspect had choked and further assaulted the victim while the victim had their one year old child in her hands. The suspect became erratic and aggressive toward Officers and refused several commands by Officers.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Hit-and-run Suspect Arrested on Numerous Charges

On Wednesday morning, Sedalia Police responded to the intersection of North Ohio Avenue and East Cooper Street in regard to a hit and run. Upon arrival, Officers found that a vehicle had taken out a utility pole on the southeast portion of the intersection. Parts to the suspect vehicle were recovered at the scene.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Arrest Man Wanted for Felony Tampering

On Friday evening, Sedalia Police performed a traffic stop on a gray Volkswagen minivan as the vehicle did not have lights on in the rain. The vehicle was also speeding in the area of Winchester Drive and West 10th Street. The traffic stop took place in that same general area. The driver fled on foot from the vehicle.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Jail Inmate Laird Taken Into Custody In Ozark County

The DOC inmate who escaped from work release while on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, was apprehended in Ozark County Saturday evening. The Ozark County/Douglas County Multijuristictional Task Force Team searched for four days, around the clock, to locate and apprehend 44-year-old Jason Laird after his escape from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday afternoon.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 29, 2021

This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Sunday, June 27, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Myrtle in La Monte for a domestic disturbance. Bryan Rodriguez was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24-hour hold, pending charges.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Burglary & Assault Suspect Arrested by Sedalia Police

Early Saturday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East 7th Street for a report of a disturbance. Contact was made with multiple subjects. One victim stated that the suspect had pushed her back and entered her residence unlawfully. The victim stated the suspect began grabbing another victim, whom the suspect was in a domestic relationship with. He began pulling and pushing on her, trying to get her to leave with him.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Edwards Man Dies in Benton County Crash

An Edwards man died in a one-vehicle accident that occurred late Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by 61-year-old Kenny L. Foster of Edwards, was on Missouri 7, south of Route PP at 9:45 p.m., when he suffered a medical event, causing the vehicle to run off the left side of the roadway, impacting an embankment. The vehicle then returned to the roadway & ran off the right side, striking a ditch. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Teen Injured in Henry County Crash

A Sedalia teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday morning in Henry County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2006 Chevy, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Route C, one mile east of Missouri 7 at 9:40 a.m., when vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve to the center of the roadway and strike a southbound 2011 Ford, driven by 44-year-old Luke Jennings of Green Ridge. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficking Suspect

On Monday, June 28, at approximately 7:21 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle in the 3400 block of W. Broadway Blvd. for a registration violation. At the time of the stop, the driver fled from the vehicle on foot, into the parking lot of Motel 6, 3402 W. Broadway Blvd. The male suspect was taken into custody a short distance away without incident.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Drug Trafficking Suspect Arrested After Foot Chase

On Monday evening, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard, for a license violation. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. A search of the vehicle resulted in the finding...
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Woman Injured in Three-car Pileup

A Sedalia woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru Outback, driven by 33-year-old Roderick W. Bollinger of Sedalia, was on Route Y at 9:40 a.m., when he slowed to make a left turn onto Quisenberry Road. A westbound 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by 20-year-old Isaiah E. Owens of Sedalia, diverted his attention from the roadway and struck the Camry. After impact, a westbound 2019 Honda Civic, driven by 78-year-old Katherine Anders of Sedalia, struck the Subaru.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Collision with Kenworth

A Warsaw man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Kenworth was on US 65, south of Mt. Olivet at 2:22 p.m., when it slowed to make a right turn. A southbound 2004 Ford F-150, driven by 41-year-old Andrew S. Ehlers of Warsaw, began skidding, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the side of the Kenworth, driven by 45-year-old Wesley L. Segar of Edwards.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Man Flees After Crashing Into Utility Pole

Sunday evening, Officers responded to the area of East Main Street and South Washington Avenue for a motor vehicle accident where the driver had fled the scene. The car had struck and caused damage to a utility pole and the car sustained heavy front end damage. The driver fled. After...

Comments / 0

Community Policy