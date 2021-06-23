Cancel
Iowa State

Coach Dresser talks building ISU back up

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 11 days ago

The “Glory Days” of Iowa State University wrestling were long gone when Humboldt, IA native Kevin Dresser was hired as the head coach. He was in Jefferson Monday speaking to the Jefferson Rotary Club and he told Raccoon Valley Radio getting the ISU program back to being a contender for NCAA championships is a process. “We knew when we took over a program that was struggling and the charge was to bring it back and become a national contender at the top level and to be a top five program and to contend for NCAA championships.”

