The Chargers picked up their second win in as many days on a soggy night in Guthrie Center Tuesday. The Chargers played host to Exira-EHK. The Spartans started the scoring in the third by plucking a pair of runs before AC/GC responded with three more of their own. The two teams battled back and fourth before AC/GC ran away with the game to win 10-4. The Chargers improve to 8-14 on the season.