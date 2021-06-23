Cancel
Madrid, IA

Panorama Baseball Tops Madrid

By Brandon Shanahan
 11 days ago

The Panorama baseball team completed the season sweep of WCAC foe Madrid. The scoring for Panorama got started early as they plated three runs in the first. They followed that up with three more multi-run innings to pick up their 12th win to count on, 10-1.

Madrid, IA
Madrid, IA
