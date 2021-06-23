Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Teachers can integrate academics, independent thought; how to confront Daytona truck event

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo doubt you’ll be hearing plenty from local educators responding to the George Will editorial on American education in your June 17 issue. In a massive generalization, Will describes K-12 instruction as a “cultural contradiction.” He seems to assume that classroom teachers are more focused on developing their students’ creative individualism at the expense of disciplined study and development of academic skills. I wonder if Will has visited many schools lately or observed ongoing classroom instruction.

www.news-journalonline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Teachers Can Support Students Emotional Well-being As School Reopens

As the school reopening, the biggest challenge for parents has been sending their children to school safely. With the current situation, schools need to keep a balance between the educational and social needs of the students. But they also need to take extra precautions to ensure that the students are offered the required mental and physical assistance to help reduce the risk of being infected by the virus.
Madison, NJdrew.edu

How Teachers Can Use Their Hobbies to Boost Student Engagement

Infusing lessons with their personal interests can help teachers model the benefits of perseverance and curiosity. When you’re a teacher, a big part of your job is battling student misconceptions. Often students come to the classroom assuming that learning can’t be fun and that what they learn isn’t relevant to the real world—much less to their personal interests. I’ve discovered that if I show students how what they learn is relevant to my hobbies, they’re much more inclined to make connections to their personal interests and develop their own hobbies.I think of it as a hobby mindset. Modeling enthusiasm and making concepts personally relevant can do wonders for student engagement, self-direction, and relationships.
Educationwosu.org

How To Address The Teacher Shortage

The demand for K-12 teachers exceeded supply in the country’s public schools by more than 100,000 in 2019, according to the Learning Policy Institute, a Washington-based education policy think tank. Now, after more than a year of teaching through the pandemic, many teachers are left burned out and rethinking whether...
ComputerseSchool Online

Teaching coding and design can lead to tech literacy

Technology is ubiquitous in the lives of today’s students. As technology users, students access technology for entertainment, communication, and learning. Tech literacy, which has become as essential as reading, writing, and arithmetic in preparing students for the future, encourages students to move beyond the role of technology consumers to becoming technology creators.
Vance County, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

The educational dilemma of the African American student

With the recent re-ignition of poignant conversations surrounding race and all race-related issues spurred by George Floyd’s death, the subsequent trial of Derek Chauvin, and worldwide protests, many educators have begun to consciously address the way they interact with students who are considered minorities, and this is in no way a bad thing.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

American Scholars Chief Academic Officer Dr. Michael Rectenwald: ‘It’s Time to Claim Your Academic and Educational Independence’

Live from Music Row Friday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Dr. Michael Rectenwald to the newsmakers line who is the author of 11 books, including Thought Criminal and Google Archipelago to discuss his new venture as chief academic officer of americanscholars.com that provides pro-America education and a place for parents and educators to congregate in the battle against woke education indoctrination.
Educationdixonpilot.com

How To Make School More Relevant To Students

Summer is here, and school is out. Yes, teachers should enjoy this hard-earned break, but they should also be planning for next year. For example, they should be thinking about how to get kids more engaged. This is a guide on how to make school more relevant to students, so it hopefully increases their participation.
Dallas, TXadvocatemag.com

STAAR results show decline in math, reading scores for younger students

Results from the STAAR test are in, and they show the pandemic has harmed student learning. This is true for Dallas ISD and districts across the state. There has been an increase in performance among DISD students in recent years, but this year showed a drop in math and reading scores for elementary and middle school students.
Collegesdbknews.com

Community, success and grace: A guide to navigating a largely white institution

This article is part of The Diamondback’s 2021 Orientation Guide. Click here for the rest. Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. The University of Maryland, like many institutions for higher education, is a largely white institution. And for a freshman student of color, that can lead to culture shock, imposter syndrome and a whole host of other strange or uncomfortable feelings. Here’s some advice to help find your footing while attending this university.
CollegesUS News and World Report

Diversity Questions for Colleges: What to Ask

Colleges are often a microcosm of American society, with the same challenges, disagreements and cultural clashes playing out on campuses. That can lead to disputes and controversies centered around race, politics and various facets of one's identity. While social and political disagreements can prompt healthy conversations that push a campus...
Hesston, KShesston.edu

Programs of Study

At many four-year colleges, your first two years are often treated as an afterthought – classes and course work you simply need to “get out of the way.” Amazing, but true. At Hesston, those first two years are the heart of what we do. And believe us, they’re no afterthought....
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: Teachers should teach the truth

“Memory says, ‘I did that.’ Pride replies, ‘I could not have done that.’ Eventually, memory yields.”—Friedrich Nietzsche. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”—Maya Angelou. When I first taught American history at Logan Junior High, the district-assigned textbook I...