Teachers can integrate academics, independent thought; how to confront Daytona truck event
No doubt you’ll be hearing plenty from local educators responding to the George Will editorial on American education in your June 17 issue. In a massive generalization, Will describes K-12 instruction as a “cultural contradiction.” He seems to assume that classroom teachers are more focused on developing their students’ creative individualism at the expense of disciplined study and development of academic skills. I wonder if Will has visited many schools lately or observed ongoing classroom instruction.www.news-journalonline.com