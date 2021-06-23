Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

WCV Baseball Facing a Strong Interstate 35 Team

By Jake Williams
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 11 days ago

WCV baseball will be on the diamond again tonight after having Tuesday off. They’ll be taking on the Interstate 35 Roadrunners in a double header. The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them in this matchup. Interstate 35 comes in with a record of 12-7. WCV will try to get hits off Roadrunner junior Cade Ward. In the 20 innings he’s pitched he has an ERA of 3.05. The Wildcats will look to batters like Sophomore Kaedon Lindsay, who is leading the team with 12 Hits. WCV will also have to look for solid base running like Freshman Colten Kern, he’s leading the team in stolen bases with five.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 35#Wildcats#Roadrunner#Stuart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
High SchoolPosted by
Tribune-Review

Carlynton baseball team looks forward to future

It’s better to walk before you run. For the youthful Carlynton baseball team, it was more like crawl then walk this spring. “Our season had an abundance of growing pains, but, overall, we showed a ton of improvements,” Carlynton first-year coach Steve Bressler said. “With losing seven seniors last season and only having three lettermen from the 2018 and 2019 seasons as freshmen and sophomores, we were a very young team. We played hard but fell short on experience.”
Marquette, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Buc baseball team falls to Mohawks

WINTHROP – A big 5-run first inning by the Marquette Catholic Mohawks propelled them to a 15-4 win over the East Buchanan Buccaneers on Monday night. Junior Aiden Cook took the mound for the Bucs, and would scatter only 4 hits over 2.2 innings, striking out 2 batters. The defense would let him down, committing 7 errors.
Wilton, IAnorthscottpress.com

Wilton trap team has strong state showing

The Wilton trap team ended its season at the Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) State Championship from June 8-13 in Cedar Falls. Leading the way for the team was Wilton sophomore Cole Henning, who was the High All Around Male and State Champion, as well as being selected All-State.
Harlan, IAharlanonline.com

HCHS baseball team avenges Monarchs by the rule

 HARLAN (June 15) -- Revenge is a dish best served in five.  Twelve days after issuing 14 walks in an ugly 8-5 loss at Denison-Schleswig, the Harlan Community baseball team needed just five innings to avenge the Monarchs, 12-2, at Jim Goeser Field Tuesday night.  Finishing things off with six...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Beyer, Vandereide named to All-State baseball teams

The Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association released their All-State teams for Classes A through AAAA Wednesday morning and two local athletes found their names among the ranks of some of the best amateur baseball players the state has to offer. Owatonna’s Payton Beyer and Medford’s A.J. Vandereide were...
Des Moines, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

WCV Baseball and Softball Battled Des Moines Christian Thursday

Softball played in an offensive showcase in their game against the Lions. The game started off with some fireworks, WCV led 3-2 after the 1st inning. The offense continued into the 4th inning. The Wildcats were up 6-5 heading into the 5th. Then Des Moines Christian’s defense tightened up and their offense kept scoring runs. They won 14-8.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Texas Baseball: Horns will face Virginia next in CWS

A big win for No. 2 Texas baseball to stay alive in the College World Series was delivered on the afternoon of June 22. The biggest win of the season so far came over the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers out of the SEC East, by the comfortable final score of 8-4. That was the win that head coach David Pierce needed to keep Texas alive in Omaha, and it was his first win in the College World Series ever with this program.
BaseballLongview News-Journal

2021 All East Texas Baseball Team

By the numbers: Drewery carved out a 13-3 record on the mound with a 2.27 earned run average, 112 strikeouts and 17 walks in 92.2 innings pitched. He went 6-0 during the postseason with a 1.43 ERA, 40 strikeouts and eight walks in 39.1 innings of work. Drewery finished his high school career with a 23-5 record, striking out 179 and walking 44 in three varsity seasons.
Belle Plaine, MNarlingtonmnnews.com

Luke Luskey is named to all conference baseball team

Junior Luke Luskey, a member of the Belle Plaine varsity baseball team, was recently named to the Minnesota River Conference All Conference Baseball Team. Luskey, a shortstop, was an all around player for the Tigers this season. Find the this story in the June 24, 2021 addition of the Arlington...
Granger, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

WCV Baseball and Softball Take on Woodward-Granger Today

After a long rest both the WCV baseball and softball teams are hitting the diamond today. Baseball will be facing a .500 Woodward-Granger team (8-8) in a double header. The Eagles will likely be leaning on Sophomore Pitcher Collin Nardini. In the 21 innnings he’s pitched he has an ERA of one. The Wildcats will have to rely on hitters like Braiden Beane and Colton Kern to get the win.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds face the Braves following Miley's strong performance

Atlanta Braves (35-38, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (36-36, third in the NL Central) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Wade Miley. Miley went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Minnesota. The Reds...
BaseballWinston-Salem Journal

Reagan baseball team to face more big moments, this time on championship stage

Regardless of what happens this weekend, the main fact is already true. This season’s Reagan baseball team is the best in the school’s 16 years. The Raiders (15-2) clinched the program’s first region title to earn a spot in the Class 4-A state championship series against Fuquay-Varina starting Friday in Burlington.
Bay County, FLNews Herald

Mosley dominates All-Bay County baseball team

The All-Bay County baseball team has been announced and, unsurprisingly, the state champion Mosley squad dominates the roster. The Dolphins, who captured the 5A state championship this season, has 11 total selections for the All-County team, more than twice that of any other school. Arnold and Bozeman are up next...
MLBLebanon Enterprise

Royals coach pitch baseball team

Pictured is the Royals coach pitch team. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please contact us at 270-692-6026.
Fishers, INCurrent Publishing

Young Fishers baseball team falls in state championship

The Fishers High School baseball team developed the motto “Let them sleep on us” when the team didn’t receive much recognition in the preseason rankings. “We had our doubters,” senior second baseman Jack Braun said. “They slept on us, but we proved them all wrong and got all the way here.”
MISportsNow

2021 Northwest Conference Baseball All -Conference Teams

The Northwest Conference has announced its 2021 baseball all-conference teams. Kingsley junior Owen Graves and senior teammate Owen Graves were named the conference’s Co-MVPs while Kingsley senior Joe Moran was the league’s batting champion. All-Conference Team. Evan Douglass, Kingsley. Ryan Flores, Glen Lake. Joe Lewis, Kingsley. Chris Dunlop, Benzie Central.
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Prairieland announces all-conference baseball team

MACOMB – The Prairieland Conference announced its all-conference teams for the 2021 baseball season earlier this month. Area teams received plenty of recognition from the conference. Bushnell/West Prairie’s Regan Weaver was a unanimous first-team selection as a pitcher for the Prairieland South team. Joining him as a first-teamer was Rushville-Industry’s...
SportsMLive.com

Meet the Interstate Eight All-Conference softball team for the 2021 season

Jackson Northwest hosts Parma Western in girls softball — JACKSON – The Interstate Eight Conference title race came down to rivals Jackson Northwest and Parma Western this spring, with the Mounties fending off the Panthers for the championship trophy. Northwest earned the No. 1 ranking in Division 2 by the...
Hartselle, ALHartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Enquirer selects All-Area baseball team

Accolades continue to pour in for the Hartselle Tigers following their runner-up finish in the 6A State Championship game. Elliott Bray helped lead the Tigers to Montgomery by his play on the mound and in the field. He finished the season 9-3 with a 1.26 ERA. He pitched 78 innings with 124 strikeouts and just 31 walks. He held opposing batters to a .204 average and allowed only 14 earned runs.