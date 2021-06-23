WCV Baseball Facing a Strong Interstate 35 Team

WCV baseball will be on the diamond again tonight after having Tuesday off. They’ll be taking on the Interstate 35 Roadrunners in a double header. The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them in this matchup. Interstate 35 comes in with a record of 12-7. WCV will try to get hits off Roadrunner junior Cade Ward. In the 20 innings he’s pitched he has an ERA of 3.05. The Wildcats will look to batters like Sophomore Kaedon Lindsay, who is leading the team with 12 Hits. WCV will also have to look for solid base running like Freshman Colten Kern, he’s leading the team in stolen bases with five.