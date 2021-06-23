Cancel
Ogden, IA

AC/GC Baseball Upsets Ogden

By Brandon Shanahan
 11 days ago

The AC/GC baseball team did something no other Charger team had done before, and that’s take down Ogden. The Bulldogs struck first scoring two runs in the third inning. AC/GC fired back in the home half, scoring three runs themselves. This trend continued throughout the night as whenever Ogden started to gain any momentum, AC/GC responded. The Chargers would go on to win 9-5, snapping a 17 game losing skid against the Bulldogs, dating back to their time as Guthrie Center.

