Episode 96 Malinda Lo and Jason Reynolds Share What Books Shaped Them

By Tirzah Price
bookriot.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Hannah and Tirzah had a scheduling snafu, so we’re diving into the Book Riot podcast vaults to share an episode in which YA authors Malinda Lo and Jason Reynolds share books that shaped them. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more...

