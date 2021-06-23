The Phoenix Convention Center reopens their doors to conventions

Phoenix Convention Center/phoenix.gov

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Convention Center reopened its doors to conventions for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention center is followed by Visit Phoenix and downtown hotel partners who are also back in business.

The American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA), hosted nearly 1,000 attendees during its 2021 annual conference from June 18 to 20.

“It is great to see our Convention Center back in action and to welcome visitors back to downtown Phoenix,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Staff at the Phoenix Convention Center has gone to great lengths to ensure our guests will be safe and can protect their health while they experience all Phoenix has to offer. Travel and tourism are an important part of our economy. Plus, it’s great to see our city come back to life!”

Local communities and businesses often get a significant economic lift from meetings, conventions, and exhibitions that happen in town. The Greater Phoenix economy also relies on visitor spending which funds important government services that benefit the community.

“Meetings and conventions are a substantial economic contributor to the downtown Phoenix community and the Greater Phoenix area,” said Lorne Edwards, Senior Vice President of Convention Sales & Services at Visit Phoenix. “As the industry moves beyond online meetings and video calls, we’re ready to remind meeting attendees why in-person meetings in Phoenix offer more than just valuable networking time with peers, but also a chance to experience a new culture and flourishing community.”

“The American Dental Hygienists’ Association’s 2021 Annual Conference in Phoenix has been an incredible opportunity for the dental hygiene community to come together to learn, connect and grow for the first time in two years," said Ann Battrell, MSDH, and CEO of American Dental Hygienists’ Association. "We have been warmly welcomed and appreciate the city and Convention Center’s focus on the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors. ADHA appreciates everyone’s partnership in making this conference memorable for all.”

