Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Convention Center reopens their doors to conventions

Posted by 
Alistair Dominguez
Alistair Dominguez
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2BjW_0acquOof00
Phoenix Convention Center/phoenix.gov

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Convention Center reopened its doors to conventions for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention center is followed by Visit Phoenix and downtown hotel partners who are also back in business.

The American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA), hosted nearly 1,000 attendees during its 2021 annual conference from June 18 to 20.

“It is great to see our Convention Center back in action and to welcome visitors back to downtown Phoenix,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Staff at the Phoenix Convention Center has gone to great lengths to ensure our guests will be safe and can protect their health while they experience all Phoenix has to offer. Travel and tourism are an important part of our economy. Plus, it’s great to see our city come back to life!”

Local communities and businesses often get a significant economic lift from meetings, conventions, and exhibitions that happen in town. The Greater Phoenix economy also relies on visitor spending which funds important government services that benefit the community.

“Meetings and conventions are a substantial economic contributor to the downtown Phoenix community and the Greater Phoenix area,” said Lorne Edwards, Senior Vice President of Convention Sales & Services at Visit Phoenix. “As the industry moves beyond online meetings and video calls, we’re ready to remind meeting attendees why in-person meetings in Phoenix offer more than just valuable networking time with peers, but also a chance to experience a new culture and flourishing community.”

“The American Dental Hygienists’ Association’s 2021 Annual Conference in Phoenix has been an incredible opportunity for the dental hygiene community to come together to learn, connect and grow for the first time in two years," said Ann Battrell, MSDH, and CEO of American Dental Hygienists’ Association. "We have been warmly welcomed and appreciate the city and Convention Center’s focus on the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors. ADHA appreciates everyone’s partnership in making this conference memorable for all.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Alistair Dominguez

Alistair Dominguez

Phoenix, AZ
13
Followers
41
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Scottish-Mexican-American a-rising in Phoenix!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Gallego
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Downtown Phoenix#Visit Phoenix#Msdh#Convention Center#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

FitPHX: Virtual summer programs to begin first week of July

PHOENIX, AZ — The summer season is the perfect time to get in shape and fit after a long spring season, and FitPHX is just the right program for that. FitPHX is a citywide health initiative that was created in 2013. This initiative aims to improve the overall health and wellness in the Phoenix area and make the area one of the healthiest in the nation.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

Field trips at Musical Instrument Museum

PHOENIX, AZ — School students, visit Arizona's best field trip location, the Musical Instrument Museum!. In MIM's five primary Geographic Galleries and various exhibit spaces, over 6,800 musical instruments and items are on display. Students can observe the creative spirit of people from all around the world as they play instruments and compose music through state-of-the-art audio and video recordings built into each exhibit.