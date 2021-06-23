Cancel
BLAST FROM THE PAST: Week of June 23

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied all three appeals for federal assistance to help individuals recover from 34 tornadoes that struck Virginia in April. The Commonwealth was notified yesterday of the decision. On May 19, Governor Bob McDonnell appealed FEMA’s denial of three separate requests: for Pulaski County; for Halifax and Washington counties; and a request to consider April 8-28 as one period so that other localities such as Gloucester and Middlesex counties could be added. “I am very disappointed that FEMA denied our appeals for disaster assistance to help Virginian’s recover from the April tornadoes,” said McDonnell. “The denial of assistance will definitely have an impact on those struggling to recover. Despite this decision by the federal government, I know that Virginians will continue to work together to help their fellow citizens who are still in need almost two months after these storms have faded from the headlines.” Virginia will immediately pursue assistance from the Small Business Administration (SBA) in the form of low-interest loans for homeowners, renters and business owners who suffered damage.

