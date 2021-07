He might be having his best Formula 1 season to date but Lando Norris says he’s working just as hard out of the car as he is driving it. So far this season, the McLaren driver is the only one to have finished in the points in every single round and that run includes two third-place finishes. His Imola and Monaco podiums and unmatched consistency in 2021 leaves him fourth in the championship heading into the second race of the triple-header.