Florida State

Florida company hired to refurbish, paint city’s three water towers; Raymondville officials hear more on July 4 plans, tall grass continues

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida company’s bid of $945,000 for rehabilitation, repairs and painting of the Gateway City’s three elevated water storage tanks was approved on Tuesday. Utility Service Co. submitted the lowest bid for the project and Guzman and Munoz Engineering of Mercedes recommended them after investigating the quality of the company’s work. Engineer Jose Munoz submitted the recommendation: “We contacted three […]

