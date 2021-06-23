Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Oconee State Bank CEO Neil Stevens Named to Executive Committee of Community Bankers Association of Georgia

athensceo.com
 13 days ago

Neil Stevens, President & CEO, Oconee State Bank, Watkinsville, was elected to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Community Bankers Association of Georgia (CBA) as Vice Chair. Nominations for the 2021-22 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s Annual convention held June 2- 6 at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida. His term began June 7, 2021.

athensceo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watkinsville, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Baxley, GA
State
Florida State
City
Marietta, GA
City
Oconee, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Georgia#South Georgia#Community Banks#Oconee State Bank#President Ceo#Cba Board Of Directors#The Ritz Carlton#Georgia Clark Hungerford#Community Banking Co#Newton Federal Bank#Greater Community Bank#Bank Of Dade#The Commercial Bank#Century Bank Trust#First State Bank#Durden Banking Company#Hyperion Bank#Colony Bank#Flint Community Bank#First Peoples Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, setting himself up as the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. The Associated Press called the race for Adams shortly after the latest batch of results in the ranked-choice primary were released on...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy