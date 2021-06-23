Oconee State Bank CEO Neil Stevens Named to Executive Committee of Community Bankers Association of Georgia
Neil Stevens, President & CEO, Oconee State Bank, Watkinsville, was elected to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Community Bankers Association of Georgia (CBA) as Vice Chair. Nominations for the 2021-22 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s Annual convention held June 2- 6 at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida. His term began June 7, 2021.athensceo.com