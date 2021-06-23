Upcoming Game Releases To Look Out For In 2021

Epic Games Store has listed four The Legend of Heroes: Trails titles, with The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero part of the quad that has never been officially translated to English before. It's releasing in Fall 2022 on the Epic Games Store. The three other titles are releasing in 2023, with The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure being the second title that hasn't been officially translated to English before. The third listed title is The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, and the fourth title is The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails.