Upcoming Game Releases To Look Out For In 2021

By Marc Santos
International Business Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE3 2021 featured some of the biggest announcements in gaming for this year and the next. Big industry players like EA, Microsoft and Bethesda are lining up some good game releases. The majority of the most anticipated games won't be releasing until 2022. With E3 2021 out of the picture...

Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Classic open source RTS Warzone 2100 has a Beta out for the upcoming 4.1 release

After the huge 4.0 release back in April that added in the Vulkan renderer, a new update for Warzone 2100 is in need of testing as they clean up a backlog of bug fixes. Info: Warzone 2100 was originally developed by Pumpkin Studios and published by Eidos Interactive and was release in 1999, much later it was open sourced in 2004 and the legacy of it continues on as a completely free game. To this day it's still one of the most innovative RTS games around.
Video Gameswrestlinginc.com

Video: New Look At Gameplay From Upcoming AEW Console Game

AEW Games has shared a sneak preview of the company’s upcoming console video game. As seen in the video below, the footage shows a 360-degree sweep and close-ups of Darby Allin followed by gameplay action featuring the former TNT Champion. Allin can be seen hitting his signature moves, such as a backflip dropkick and the Coffin Drop.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Best upcoming mobile games in 2021

Are you looking for the best upcoming mobile games? Us too. Of course, there are plenty of great games already available on mobile, so many, in fact, you'd never be able to play every single one of them. But even so, we can't help but keep one eye on the future, because new games are always exciting.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Epic Games Store Lists Four Upcoming Legend of Heroes: Trails Games

Epic Games Store has listed four The Legend of Heroes: Trails titles, with The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero part of the quad that has never been officially translated to English before. It's releasing in Fall 2022 on the Epic Games Store. The three other titles are releasing in 2023, with The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure being the second title that hasn't been officially translated to English before. The third listed title is The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, and the fourth title is The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Konami Unveils An Upcoming Detective Game Called Crimesight

Konami has been a bit of a lackluster name for some, especially after the split with Hideo Kojima. We don’t see very much video game content come out from the massive company these days but we do know of at least one game that’s been confirmed for a PC release sometime in the future called Crimesight. This is a new game announcement so details are a bit brief and we’re not sure about the release date yet.
Technologygameranx.com

Scrapped 1990s American Hero FMV Game Restored With An Upcoming Release

There’s a ton of video games out there that never got finished. For whatever reason, games just end up getting scrapped and never get any kind of an announcement or release into the marketplace. One of those games that were scrapped and not meant to be played was a title called American Hero. This was an FMV that originally was slated to release in the 1990s, but it was lost to time after the Atari Jaguar CD discontinued shortly after its release.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Upcoming PS5, PS4 Games for July and August 2021

The first half of 2021 is done, everyone, and it brought us some wonderful PlayStation 5 and PS4 titles. However, we must look to the latter half ahead of us, as there's plenty more to be excited about. As usual, the summer months are a little quieter, but there is still a good selection of games to be excited about for the months of July and August. Let's go through everything below, yeah?
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Genshin Impact': Upcoming Events And Possible Inazuma Release Window

Kaboomball Kombat is coming up next in "Genshin Impact's" lineup of events. Never-Ending Battle will be the last event in this patch. The Inazuma update might be released shortly after the Golden Apple Archipelago is removed from the game. “Genshin Impact” patch 1.6 is nearing the end of its lifespan,...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

BioWare will not make an appearance at EA PLAY Live 2021

E3 2021 is over, and we have yet to hear PlayStation make some noise and to see what Electronic Arts has in store for the future. BioWare, well-known for its Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises, will skip EA PLAY Live later this month. BioWare shared on Twitter that they...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Gust Teasing Possibly Upcoming New Game Soon

Game developer Gust has recently teased a new image on social media, which could possibly be a new game announcement. The developer is best known for their popular and beautiful titles like Atelier series, but also developed Ar Tonelico and Blue Reflection, which will get a new animation soon. This new post on its Japanese Twitter account is possibly teasing a new game announcement.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4) - Review

Ever since SEGA's initial venture into 3D fighters, Virtua Fighter has been at the forefront of innovating the genre. Both the Tekken and Dead or Alive series spawned from Virtua Fighter, with Team Ninja's Dead or Alive using Sega's Model 2 arcade board and Namco employing several Virtua Fighter staff members to assist with the development of Tekken. With each sequel, both Tekken and Dead or Alive's gameplay added new elements that increasingly differentiated them from Virtua Fighter. However, thanks to SEGA's persistent persuasion, Namco did agree to incorporate SEGA's ALL.Net communication system into Tekken 5, bringing with it a player ranking system, character customization, and other features which had proven to be successful in Virtua Fighter 4.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

New Dead Space game is a remake from EA Motive

Following on from last month’s reports of a new Dead Space, sources are now indicating that this will be a remake of the original game. Helmed by EA Motive, the creators of Star Wars: Squadrons (and co-developer of Star Wars: Battlefront II) the project will be a reboot for the publisher’s survival horror series. Since 2013 and the release of Dead Space 3, the IP has been dormant, skipping the entire PS4 and Xbox One console generation.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Roadmap Revealed Ahead of July Release Date

The Monster Hunter Stories 2 release date isn’t until July 9th, 2021, but developer Capcom has already planned additional content all the way up through October of this year. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a sequel to the fairly popular Monster Hunter spin-off series where instead of action-based combat, players engage in turn-based role-playing battles instead. Up till now, new features have been revealed at a blazing pace including co-op gameplay, fan-favorite monsters to party up with, and even crossover promotion with Monster Hunter Rise. Even with all of that to look forward to, there’s still a whole lot more coming before the end of this year.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Abandoned trailer PS5 app info appears – State of Play reveal coming?

The Abandoned PS5 trailer app has appeared on Sony’s PlayStation Store servers. This latest update on the mysterious PS5 exclusive comes via a new leak, revealing the Abandoned trailer app file size, official name, and app artwork. According to information gathered by PlayStation Game Size, the Abandoned teaser has a...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Song Of Horror Complete Edition – PS5, PS4

Protocol Games’ Song of Horror Complete Edition bundles all five episodes into one convenient package. Well, kind of convenient. Make sure you’ve got the 1.01 update before playing, otherwise you’ll be experiencing another kind of horror. If you, like me, enjoy a couple of gothic novels, then Song of Horror...