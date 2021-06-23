Housing-Market Competition Has Eased Slightly, But 7 in 10 Buyers Still Face Bidding Wars
In May, 70.4% of home offers written by Redfin agents faced competition, down from a revised rate of 73.6% in April, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's still up significantly from 52.7% in May 2020, which was impacted by pandemic stay-at-home orders. An offer is considered part of a bidding war if a Redfin agent reported that it faced at least one competing bid.