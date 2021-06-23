Housing-Market Competition Has Eased Slightly, But 7 in 10 Buyers Still Face Bidding Wars

The housing market typically heats up when warm weather rolls around in spring and summer, but the past year has taught us that nothing is "typical" in real estate. Spring 2021 is already defying seasonal trends with a slight drop in home sales and a big drop in inventory, according to a report from the real estate company RE/MAX. Between 2015 and 2019, home sales were up from April to May by 53.4% on average. In 2021, home sales actually declined by 0.2% during this time period.