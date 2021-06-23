AEQUOREA diver watch inspired by jellyfish
AEQUOREA is an automatic diver watch inspired by jellyfish which has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal. The bezel illustrates the silhouette of a jellyfish and only rotates one way and the dial has been specifically designed to create a multilayered structure, featuring an upper and lower dial. The Aequorea diver watch is powered by the Seiko NH35A movement offering both an affordable yet reliable divers watch.www.geeky-gadgets.com