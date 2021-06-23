Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

AEQUOREA diver watch inspired by jellyfish

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AEQUOREA is an automatic diver watch inspired by jellyfish which has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal. The bezel illustrates the silhouette of a jellyfish and only rotates one way and the dial has been specifically designed to create a multilayered structure, featuring an upper and lower dial. The Aequorea diver watch is powered by the Seiko NH35A movement offering both an affordable yet reliable divers watch.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jellyfish#Crowdfunding#Divers#Uw#Design News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleFinancial Times

The eight most desirable diver’s watches

There’s something delightfully child-like about a diver’s watch. It’s all about the simplicity of use (chunky hands and loud and clear hour markers, buttons you can’t miss) and the Tonka-toy like unbreakability. It says, time to play – and play as hard as you like. You may never plunge down...
PhotographyPhotofocus

An exercise in inspiration

As photographers, we often pride ourselves on our ability to see the inspiration and creative potential in any scene. This is a skill that comes through practice and the development of your artistic eye over time. This may seem to come naturally, especially for seasoned photographers, but there is never...
hiconsumption.com

G-SHOCK Marks 25 Years Of MR-G With An $8K Samurai-Inspired Watch

G-SHOCK is marking the 25th anniversary of their high-end MR-G line, and they’re doing so with one of the most expensive watches ever produced by the brand. The limited-edition G-SHOCK MRGB2000BS3A is inspired by the samurai concept of Hana-Basara, a term of respect reserved for samurai commanders who combined strength with lavish style in their elaborate armor. The watch features a bezel made of ultra-hard COBARION that has been hand-finished by master gem-cutter Kazuhito Komatsu with his original complex mirror facets. The indices have been nano-processed to resemble the curve of a Japanese sword, while the case and bracelet are made of DAT55G titanium alloy and have been coated with kurogane (traditional Japanese iron-colored) DLC. The watch also features typical MR-G goodies like Tough Solar Power, a Super LED Light, Multiband 6 technology, and Bluetooth connectivity. The MRGB2000BS3A will be available in July from select G-SHOCK retailers for $8,000.
Lifestyleflaunt.com

Ulysse Nardin | New Diver Collection Watches

Ulysse Nardin is growing its Diver Collection with three new models, allowing Summer 2021 to commence. The collection of 38 references is for the explorers, those who can take the heat, those eager to rejoin nature after so many months indoors. Ready to navigate the waters, the Diver models are well-equipped with precise nautical instruments, to guide the fearless explorers on land or at sea. The Diver collection continues to wear the proud mantle of the nautical tradition established by Ulysse Nardin over 175 years ago.
Animalstucson.com

Watch this friendly dolphin perform backflips for a diver in the Bahamas

This footage shows a friendly dolphin doing an unusual underwater performance of backflips for a diver. Experienced diver Michael Aery, 60, encountered the playful creature on a dive in the Bahamas. Aery, from Boston, said, "I have always had a passion for travel so diving is perfect for me. I've encountered animals from sea lions to giant mantras and several species of sharks, but I knew this one would be special the second I saw the dolphin nearby in the water. I couldn't believe I managed to capture the incredible experience on video."
Lifestyletribuneledgernews.com

Camp inspires

Jun. 26—GOSHEN — Nature Explorer Camp could be called a camp to inspire young minds. Hosted by the Elkhart County Parks Department, this year's camp was held at Ox Bow Park, in Goshen, and ended Thursday. Certified Master Naturalist Dennis Badke assisted ECPD Interpretive Naturalist Manager Krista Daniels with the program by bringing in live animals each of the three days.
islandfreepress.org

An introduction to Outer Banks jellyfish, sea nettles and other stingers

What is that blob in the ocean and does it sting? Why am I so itchy after swimming? Why are there so many jellyfish this year?. Thanks to the warm Gulf Stream, onshore winds and the time of year, Outer Banks beachgoers have had more encounters than usual with the stinging inhabitants of the ocean late this summer.
Maxim

Bell & Ross F1-Inspired Luxury Watch Celebrates Alpine Racing Team

Luxury watchmaker Bell & Ross may be chiefly influenced by aviation inspirations, but the Swiss brand's latest limited-edition model honors the fastest earth-bound machines: Formula One race cars. After first partnering with the Renault F1 team in 2016, Bell & Ross is continuing to support the Franco-Swiss franchise under its...
Maxim

G-Shock Launches 25th Anniversary MR-G Watch With Samurai Armor-Inspired Design

Casio and G-Shock have added a new watch to their luxury MR-G line, the MRGB2000BS3A "Hana-Basara." Inspired by the golds, blacks, reds, and greens of Samurai armor, "Hana-Basara" comes from a nickname given out of respect to top Samurai warriors, especially those who, according to a release from the manufacturer, "combined strength and a bold, lavish aesthetic."
Wildlifebpr.org

WNC Jellyfish Biologist Campaigns For High Seas

A local biologist who's been making waves for her research into jellyfish that reside in freshwater ecosystems, including some here in Western North Carolina is part of an international campaign to protect and better understand marine life in a vast stretch of salt water - most of us will never see.
GardeningFillmore County Journal

Springtime inspiration

The coming of spring greatly influences each of us in many ways. On the farm we have planned for it, but some things still happen with elements of surprise. Just take today, for instance. Today started with an unexpected early morning phone call. “Hi, I am calling from the post...
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

The Best New Watches, From Panerai’s Sustainable Diver to Breguet’s Double Tourbillons

The Swiss watch industry has, traditionally, not been quick to adopt modern ideas. Even e-commerce is a relatively new development for some brands. It’s been even slower to embrace sustainability efforts. In fairness, this is an industry that prides itself on building a product that can (often) last, with servicing or restoration, for many decades—in some cases even centuries. But with younger generations demanding the brands they patronize place increasing focus, and resources, on environmental efforts, watchmakers are finally tuning in to the cause.
AccidentsBBC

Internal injuries pain 'factor' in diver's ascent

A former consultant surgeon told a court he considered pain from internal injuries was "a factor" in a diver making an ascent before he died. Lex Warner, 50, died in August 2012 while taking part in a dive on a wreck off the north Highlands coast. His widow Debbie is...
Cheboygan, MIKTRE

Diver finds 95-year-old message in a bottle

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (WWTV) – There’s a lot of trash on the bottom of the Great Lakes, but if you look hard enough you may just find some treasure. During a late Friday evening dive, Jennifer Dowker, owner of Nautical North Family Adventures, found a 95-year-old artifact. The company does tours and cruises on Lake Michigan.
Musicgoodmenproject.com

Desire to Inspire

C.J. Ray is a man on a mission, to uplift and inspires with music that reaches from a place deep inside. Spiritual without being preachy. Life experience informs his music and resonates with his listeners. Being a father and grandfather has changed his life dramatically and forged a deeper appreciation for life. Like many artists, he recorded during the pandemic, which offered a different perspective than it would have in the ‘before times’.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

MSI MAG CH130 gaming chairs with REPELTEK spill resistant fabric

If you have a tendency to spill drinks, food and other staining substances on your gaming chair you may be interested in the latest seating technology from MSI. Today the gaming peripheral manufacturer has unveiled its new MAG CH130 I FABRIC gaming chair equipped with soft and breathable fabric that is also capable of repelling liquid from spills. Watch the video below to learn more about the new spill protection fabric material.