Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

MO’s First Family Serves as Co-chairs of Organization Helping At-risk Students Graduate

northwestmoinfo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson serve as co-chairs of an organization helping Missouri’s disadvantaged students graduate from high school and prepare for their future. Jobs for America’s Graduates, also known as JAG, has a 98-percent graduation rate among its Missouri students. First Lady Teresa Parson tells Missourinet the program helps to push these students to better their lives.

www.northwestmoinfo.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At Risk Students#Mo#Jag#Northwest Mo Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
Related
Midland, TXmyfoxzone.com

MISD Family Support Center to help homeless students over summer break

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Family Support Center will be aiding homeless students all summer long by providing food and hygiene boxes. The center will be contacting students every six weeks to help out. They have already contacted 19 students and have made over 50 unique visitors already. "School...
Lincoln, NEYork News-Times

Local students serving as mentors

LINCOLN -- Fifty-nine University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been selected to lead Nebraska children in grades K-12 in summer activities through the new Huskers After-School and Summer Learning Opportunities (HALO) program. The program is a collaboration among the University Honors Program, Student Affairs, Nebraska Extension and Beyond School Bells. "This...
CharitiesPosted by
DFW Community News

Faith Family's Foundation Awarded $58,000 in Scholarships to Graduating Seniors

Faith Family's Foundation awarded $58,000 to 13 2021 graduating seniors and 5 FFA alumni. Funds raised by Faith Family Education Foundation support the mission of Faith Family Academy to educate, empower, and inspire every child for lifelong success. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 in academic scholarships to graduating seniors and alumni, and provided financial support for outdoor education, graduation ceremonies, and improvements to campus facilities.
Houston, TXhbu.edu

Student Organization: Filipino Student Association

Before she came to HBU, Lauren Kay De La Calzada saw her older brother, Ralph, involved at HBU and serving as president of the HBU chapter of the Filipino Student Association. Seeing the connections he made and the fun he had drew Lauren to the same role as president several years later.
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Delaware's at-risk students getting $38M in support

Delaware's low-income and English-learner students are getting a $38 million injection of opportunity. "This is the happiest day of my...five years as governor," said Gov. John Carney Wednesday as he signed into law SB56, a bill creating the Opportunity Funding that satisfies a settlement requirement in an equity in education lawsuit brought by the NAACP of Delaware and Delawareans for Educational Opportunity.
Boone County, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Celebrating graduates who serve their country

Boone County high school students headed to military service, military academies, or an ROTC program will now get a special send-off, thanks to some patriotic Zionsville optometrists. The inaugural Senior Salute occurred June 4 at the Zionsville American Legion Post, and organizers are already tweaking next year’s event in anticipation...
Hillman, MIAlpena News

Hillman graduates 30 students

HILLMAN — After surviving COVID-19, a little bit of rain couldn’t keep Hillman Community Schools’ Class of 2021 from celebrating their graduation. A total of 30 students, their teachers, and families made their way into the high school’s gymnasium on Sunday to celebrate their achievements and receive their diploma. In...
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Merrill School's Jordan helped thousands of students

Each week in June, ExplorePineBluff.com dedicated its blog to articles about Merrill School and notable faculty, staff and students in observance of the Merrill All School Reunion celebrated June 17-19. Does the name Massathau D. Jordan, also known as M.D. Jordan, mean anything to you? If you're a Black who...
Hamilton County, TNWDEF

Hamilton County students graduate from BASF’s TECH Academy

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-Eight Hamilton County high school juniors and seniors completed BASF’s annual TECH Academy. “Getting to meet everybody. Coming in and seeing new faces and getting to see the stuff I didn’t know about,” said student Nasir Franklin. TECH Academy is a week-long educational and workforce development program along...
Macomb, ILwiu.edu

First WIU Student Graduates with Cannabis & Culture Minor; Online Option Begins Fall 2021

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – In Fall 2020, Western Illinois University jumped to the head of the line when its two cannabis-related minors debuted in Fall 2020: WIU College of Arts and Sciences' (CAS) Cannabis & Culture minor and the School of Agriculture's Cannabis Production minor. The Cannabis & Culture minor is an interdisciplinary minor that is nationally distinctive as it is the only known minor that focuses on social justice issues related to cannabis use and the cannabis industry. In Spring 2021 WIU graduated the first of its five Cannabis & Culture minors.