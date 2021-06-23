MO’s First Family Serves as Co-chairs of Organization Helping At-risk Students Graduate
Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson serve as co-chairs of an organization helping Missouri’s disadvantaged students graduate from high school and prepare for their future. Jobs for America’s Graduates, also known as JAG, has a 98-percent graduation rate among its Missouri students. First Lady Teresa Parson tells Missourinet the program helps to push these students to better their lives.www.northwestmoinfo.com