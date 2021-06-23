AT&T Blocking 1 Billion+ Robocalls Per Month

Good news! The FCC’s anti-robocall rules are now in effect. It’s welcome news if you’re sick of getting so many robocalls. I know personally I don’t answer any calls from numbers I don’t know, but even getting those calls is enough to drive you crazy. Luckily, the FCC’s new anti-robocall rules went into affect last Thursday. The rules work with the FCC’s STIR/SHAKEN caller ID function, which allows phone companies to confirm if a phone number matches up with a call. Using STIR/SHAKEN calls traveling through phone networks would have their caller ID identified as legitimate by it’s originating carrier as well as validated by other carriers before reaching consumers. Essentially, STIR/SHAKEN digitally validates the that a call is in fact from the number displayed on caller ID.