NCR Completes Transaction with Cardtronics
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that it has closed its transaction with Cardtronics(NASDAQ: CATM). “We are pleased to reach today’s milestone and to be one step closer to combining our two outstanding companies,” said Michael D. Hayford, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCR. “This combination will accelerate our NCR as a Service strategy and enhance our ability to provide technology solutions and capabilities that run our customers’ businesses.”athensceo.com