Sulphur, OK

Cold Front Brings Rain, Chilly Temps

sulphurtimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front swept through Sulphur and Murray County on Monday, bringing rain and chilly temperatures. Rain peppered down during the mid-morning area in Sulphur as shown in the photo above on Muskogee Street in the downtown area. All total, about .32 inches was received before it ended just before noon. Residents were also treated to some chilly temperatures on Tuesday with a low of 54 degrees being reported by the Oklahoma Mesonet station, just north of Sulphur. Highs are predicted to rise back into the 90s on Wednesday through Friday before another round of storms is possible.

