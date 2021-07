As if my interactions with humans weren’t stressing me out enough, technology seems to be angry at me for not spending as much time with it as I have in the last year. It started with my car. I’ve become dependent on my phone syncing with my car interface, or whatever you call it, and being able to flip to my favorite playlist, audiobook or podcast with voice commands. It also came in handy on family road trips, as the kids were able to link an iPad to it and watch a movie with surround sound.