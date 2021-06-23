Cancel
Oregon, WI

OSD free summer meals program is underway

By Scott De Laruelle
unifiednewsgroup.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, the Oregon School District is offering free breakfast and lunch for any student age 18 and under, regardless of eligibility. The service is available via curbside pickup at Netherwood Knoll Elementary, 276 Soden Dr. (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), Brooklyn Elementary, 204 Division St. (Noon to 12:45 p.m.) and Rome Corners Intermediate School, 1111 S. Perry Pkwy. (11-11:45 a.m.) from June 14-Aug. 27, and also at Oregon High School (7:45-8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:45 p.m.) from July 6-30.

