Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Why does Keir Starmer keep telling voters that Labour deserves to lose?

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news this week that Keir Starmer is parting ways with his director of communications, deputy director of communications, chief of staff, and his political director may bring an end to an unusual experiment in political communications that has been under way inside Labour. This innovative approach to messaging has attracted some attention for its lack of memorable policies (remember “British Recovery Bonds”?). But its main feature has been the unconventional insistence, from Starmer and his top team, that voters are right to shun Labour, who deserve to lose, in favour of the Tories, who are frankly doing such an excellent job that they will naturally keep winning.

www.theguardian.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Lisa Nandy
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Labour Party#Election#Uk#Tories#British#Democratic#Greens#Liberal Democrats#Conservatives#Mondeo Man#Amersham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
U.K.
Related
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s ‘leadership’ won by-election in Batley and Spen, insists Labour ally

Keir Starmer deserves the credit for Labour’s by-election win in Batley and Spen, a shadow cabinet ally says – dismissing suggestions that a strong local candidate secured the win.The popularity of Kim Leadbeater – the sister of the seat’s former murdered MP Jo Cox – has been seen as the crucial factor in fighting off the Tory challenge.But Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, while heaping praise on Ms Leadbeater’s “inspiration”, added: “Under Keir’s leadership, we won in Batley and Spen.”Amid the admiration for Ms Leadbeater’s determination and bravery – in a by-election stoked by “division and hatred” Ms Reeves...
PoliticsTelegraph

Labour’s weak leader is not out of the woods

Holding Batley and Spen by a whisker has allowed Keir Starmer some breathing room. Yet for all his feeble attempts to frame retaining a heartland seat by a mere 323 votes as a “fantastic” victory that confirms “Labour is back”, the fundamental issues afflicting both Starmer and his party’s fortunes have not gone away.
ElectionsUS News and World Report

In Boost to Starmer, UK Labour Wins Election Reprieve in North England

LONDON (Reuters) -British Labour leader Keir Starmer received a boost in northern England on Friday, fighting off a challenge from the governing Conservatives to hang on to a parliamentary seat that if lost, would have heaped pressure on him to stand down. The victory for Labour, which saw 13,296 to...
ElectionsTelegraph

Batley and Spen by-election: Labour cling on to seat by only 323 votes

The Labour Party has held on to the constituency of Batley and Spen in a tense by-election that threatened to push another of the party’s stronghold seats to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives. Sir Keir Starmer’s party won in Batley on Friday morning with a tiny majority of 323, a huge reduction...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Batley and Spen’s new Labour MP refuses to say Keir Starmer was an asset during by-election

Labour's new MP for Batley and Spen has refused to say whether Keir Starmer was more of an asset or problem on the by-election campaign trail.Kim Leadbeater narrowly hung onto the West Yorkshire seat by 300 votes, defying expectations of a Tory win but losing ground on her party's 2019 result. The result is a relief for Labour leader Sir Keir, who is unlikely to face a widely-rumoured leadership challenge in the aftermath of the surprise victory.But asked during an interview on the BBC whether Keir Starmer was "more asset than problem" at the by-election, Ms Leadbeater said: "The...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Batley and Spen by-election: Relief for Keir Starmer as Labour defies polls and holds onto seat

Labour has unexpectedly beaten off a Tory challenge to one of its seats in West Yorkshire, edging home with a significantly reduced majority of just 300 votes.Expectations were rock-bottom for Labour ahead of the contest in Batley and Spen, where a by-election was held on Thursday to replace former MP Tracy Brabin.The narrow surprise victory is good news for Keir Starmer, who has been fearing a leadership challenge were he to lose yet another seat to the Conservatives. Sir Keir called the defence a “fantastic result for the brilliant and brave” Kim Leadbeater.“Kim ran a positive campaign of hope,...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Mandelson hits out at Rayner after Labour wins Batley and Spen by-election

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has been warned not to mistake as “friends” factions of her party who want to damage Keir Starmer.Labour grandee Peter Mandelson hit out after reports allies of Ms Rayner were sounding out MPs over a possible leadership challenge if the party lost the Batley and Spen by-election.In the end Labour held on, albeit with a slim majority of just over 300 votes.Within hours of the result of a leading union also publicly distanced itself from any leadership campaign.The Communication Workers Union said it was “definitely not true” that Ms Rayner had its support. Earlier...
ElectionsThe Independent

The win in Batley and Spen hints Labour might be turning a corner

Having won an unexpected and rather important by-election, Labour just cannot seem to help but make the worst of it. The reaction was all too typical, and almost surreal. All agree that Kim Leadbeater was an excellent local candidate who fought a brilliant campaign (which was not always the stated view during the last few weeks).
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Labour’s win in Batley and Spen is one of the most surprising I can remember – and should worry Boris Johnson

There have been sensational by-election victories in the past. The first Liberal win in a safe Conservative seat in Orpington in 1962; the Scottish National Party breakthrough in Hamilton in 1967; the Liberal destruction of Labour in Bermondsey in 1983; George Galloway’s stealth win in Bradford West in 2012. But Labour’s win in Batley and Spen is one of the most surprising and significant.Batley and Spen was, in effect, a Conservative seat. Labour held it in the last general election only because Paul Halloran, a pro-Brexit independent, split the Tory vote. It is similar to a swathe of constituencies...