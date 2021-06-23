Your daily horoscope

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for July 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hermit, King of Cups, Six of Swords) You need to get a ~time out~ to sit and think seriously about your next move, because one is definitely coming as shown by the solitary Hermit and the moving on vibe of Six of Swords. You might not think you’re ready for this, but the cosmos thinks you are, and therefore it’s about getting into the right mindset (i.e. brave, positive, optimistic). The King of Cups shows this is a mind over matter endeavour, you are taking control of your emotions and maybe even have to fake it to get this departure underway. Once it is, things will go smoothly. No regrets.