Tyler Perry has never been a person to shy away from his past. Early in his Hollywood career, he struggled, and he’s told stories in the past about his tough home life growing up and being homeless when he was just started to kick off his career. Recently, Perry opened up about that time when he was just struggling to make a start and the idea that he’s kept with him for 26 years ahead of the release of his new Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues, one of Tyler Perry's most personal upcoming movies.