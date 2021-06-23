Data: States with tighter lockdowns had strong economies and fewer deaths
This is an op-ed by John Tures, a professor at political science at LaGrange College and a regular contributor to the Savannah Morning News. Just as there’s a lot of sketchy anti-vaxxer propaganda, there are also plenty of flawed attacks upon COVID-19 lockdowns. But just as lockdowns curbed skyrocketing death rates, new economic data reveals many states that implemented such measures also did a better job of rescuing their economies as well.www.onlineathens.com