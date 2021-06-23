UPMC Chautauqua Planning $3.5 Million Upgrade to Imaging Department

UPMC Chautauqua is planning a $3.5 million upgrade of its Imaging department. UPMC Chautauqua Director of Imaging Services Tammara Hodges said the department began to evaluate a year ago to rebuild the department to accommodate new equipment and make patient flow more efficient for patients and staff, “We were at point of time where the current department was over 40 years old, so it was time. It was time to take a look to see what needed to be changed, what changes come with technology, with footprints of scanners, and all kinds of different imaging equipment.”