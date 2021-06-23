Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua, NY

UPMC Chautauqua Planning $3.5 Million Upgrade to Imaging Department

wrfalp.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPMC Chautauqua is planning a $3.5 million upgrade of its Imaging department. UPMC Chautauqua Director of Imaging Services Tammara Hodges said the department began to evaluate a year ago to rebuild the department to accommodate new equipment and make patient flow more efficient for patients and staff, “We were at point of time where the current department was over 40 years old, so it was time. It was time to take a look to see what needed to be changed, what changes come with technology, with footprints of scanners, and all kinds of different imaging equipment.”

www.wrfalp.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Albany, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Imaging Technology#New Technologies#Upmc Chautauqua Planning#Imaging Department#Imaging Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...