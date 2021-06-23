What Have We Learned About The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 from its E3 Teaser?
Two years after first confirming development on a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, at their E3 2021 Direct, Nintendo finally showed us more of a game. It was a brief trailer, and there’s still so much about the game that we don’t know yet- it’s name, for starters. But even though it was brief, it was quite packed, showing quite a bit of new things and possibly hinting at others.gamingbolt.com