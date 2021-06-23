Cancel
Iowa State

Republicans are lying about WOTUS and its impact on Iowa

By Wally Taylor
thegazette.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican politicians are ginning up a false narrative about the Biden Administration’s effort to reinstitute the Obama administration’s Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule that was rescinded and replaced by the Trump administration. They are falsely claiming that the WOTUS rule will put farmers out of business and that every little puddle or tire rut after a rain will be regulated by the federal government. The Republicans are relying on lies and fake outrage.

