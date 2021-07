I have been reading the Daily Bee's letters to the editor for more than a decade. It is interesting reading what concerns and the opinions of our community. Recently, I read the most ignorant letter to the editor, ever. It was authored by Lee Santa. I never thought anyone would stoop the this level of stupidity. Lee, did you study U.S. history in school? Don’t you remember how the Second Amendment is written. There is nothing in the Second Amendment about arming citizens against Black slaves. There is nothing in our Constitution empowering white Americans the right to bear arms against Blacks That is not only ridiculous but inflammatory ignorance. We can’t change our history. It doesn’t matter what race you are, we're all Americans.