Chautauqua County, NY

County Legislature to Vote on Increasing CARTS Wages, Rehabilitating Airport Hangar

 11 days ago

Legislators will vote on a resolution to raise CARTS drivers wages from $14.44 to $16.66 an hour. The financial impact would be $100,000 on the County’s budget. They also will vote to transfer 28 properties on the tax foreclosure list to the Chautauqua County Land Bank. The transfer would stop the unpaid delinquent taxes the County is responsible for and allow demolition of structures on the properties so that they could be marketed as sidelots to adjacent property owners.

www.wrfalp.com
