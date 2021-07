As we recently discussed with Lovenoise co-founder Eric Holt, there are an array of reasons to boost venue ownership in Nashville’s Black and brown communities. The upcoming Live on Buchanan concert series headed to North Nashville isn’t exactly that, but it’s a step in the right direction. With assistance from NKA Gallery and pizza provisioners Slim and Husky’s, Lovenoise is launching a series of monthly outdoor shows set for a green space on Buchanan Street in the historically Black district. Called Pizza Park, the spot at 1004 Buchanan St. sits between bar Minerva and Slim and Husky’s sister business The Rollout. The series is planned for the first Sunday of each month, and begins on the Fourth of July with a triple serving of phenomenal Nashville talent.