S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl’s E3 2021 Showing Made an Exciting Promise

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is a first person shooter series that started in 2007 and was released on Windows PC that was generally received well enough, but also divided first-person shooter fans to a notable degree due to its handful of technical issues and visual glitches here and there. The game ultimately ended up aging relatively well when compared to many of its contemporaries because of its more unique setting and interesting concepts like its bleak setting and its blend of horrifying monsters and spooky locations with relatively traditional first person shooter gameplay mechanics. The game reviewed well with most mainstream critics and was even awarded for its atmosphere by GameSpot, but still ultimately was held back from unmitigated greatness as a result of its buggy nature. It may, then, come as little surprise to many that the game never quite turned into a major franchise with it being well over ten years since we’ve heard anything official from the franchise.