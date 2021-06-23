Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Move For Hunger to Connect Food Donations with Local Distribution Centers in Partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management

By Move For Hunger
elpasoinc.com
 11 days ago

Move For Hunger moves on an opportunity to scale through public-private partnerships. NEW YORK, N.Y., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, today announced that they will partner with the Private Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) on a national program that leverages both organizations’ networks to create scalable social impact through community-based food distribution channels.

www.elpasoinc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Local Food#Food Waste#Charity#Americans#The Goldman Sachs Group#Linkedin#Send2press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Charities
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

EQT IX Fund, Goldman Sachs Asset Management To Buy Parexel In $8.5 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - EQT IX fund and the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management have agreed to acquire Parexel, a clinical research organization from Pamplona Capital Management, for an enterprise value of $8.5 billion. Parexel was founded in 1982 and is co-headquartered in Durham, NC and Newton, MA, USA....
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EQT Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to acquire Parexel for USD 8.5 billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity") and the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("Goldman Sachs") have agreed to acquire Parexel (the "Company"), a leading global clinical research organization from Pamplona Capital Management for an enterprise value of USD 8.5 billion.
Businessmortgageorb.com

Goldman Sachs Completes Consumer-Relief Obligation Stemming from Settlement

Goldman Sachs has successfully completed its $1.8 billion consumer-relief obligation under the 2016 settlement agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and three states, according to the independent monitor of the settlements, Professor Eric D. Green. In his sixteenth and final report, Green said Goldman Sachs earned over $1.8 billion...
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Serving public asset managers globally for two decades: The World Bank’s Reserve Advisory & Management Partnership (RAMP)

Public asset managers are tasked with safeguarding and growing national financial assets entrusted to them. Managing these assets prudently and efficiently fosters economic stability and growth. For example, international reserves act as an essential buffer to protect against economic shocks. In 2001, the World Bank Treasury established the Reserve Advisory & Management Partnership, known as RAMP, to support public asset managers worldwide. RAMP builds human capital, delivers technical advisory and asset management services, and creates a community of practitioners through a network of public sector asset managers—all in one.
New York City, NYGlobeSt.com

A Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fund Picks Up Avalon Bronxville

A fund managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management has acquired Avalon Bronxville, a 110-unit apartment community located outside of New York City in Bronxville. The fund purchased the property for an undisclosed price from AvalonBay Communities. This was a rare opportunity to own an apartment property in the prestigious market,...
Businessaithority.com

Criptonite Asset Management And US-Based Wave Financial Announce Strategic Partnership

Criptonite AM, an innovative Swiss wealth management company, announced its strategic partnership with Wave Financial (Wave), a SEC regulated digital asset investment manager founded in 2018 with over $500 million in assets under management. The partnership will bring together the experience of traditional Swiss wealth management and the technology focus of one of the top five largest SEC regulated digital asset managers in the United States.
Miami, FLmdc.edu

Goldman Sachs 10KSB Program Celebrates 21st Cohort

Chifles president Tony Rivas knows just about everything about plantains and the plantain snack business. And now, thanks to completing the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) program at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, he knows how to take his already successful company to the next level. Rivas, who grew...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aircall, Now Valued Above $1bn, Raises $120M In Series D Funding, Led By Goldman Sachs Asset Management

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircall, a cloud-based voice platform helping companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day, today announced it has raised $120 million in a Series D funding round, bringing the company's total valuation to more than $1 billion. The funding round was led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and joined by most of Aircall's current investors (DTCP, eFounders, Draper Esprit, Adams Street Partners, NextWorld Capital, Gaia Capital Partners), showing their renewed trust in the company's vision.
Businessfinextra.com

Goldman Sachs to disrupt UK transaction business market

Goldman Sachs has launched Transaction Banking (TxB) in the UK, expanding the business which was successfully launched in the US last year. Since launching in the US last June, Goldman Sachs has attracted more than 250 clients, taking on over $35 billion in deposits and processing trillions of dollars through its systems.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Goldman and EQT AB to Buy Parexel for $8.5 Billion

Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB and Goldman Sachs Group's (GS) - Get Report investment arm said Friday they will buy clinical research company Parexel International from Pamplona Capital Management for $8.5 billion, including debt. Parexel had drawn interest from about 10 parties, including. other private-equity firms and drug distributor. AmerisourceBergen...
Durham, NCbizjournals

Parexel to be acquired in $8.5B private-equity deal

Parexel, a clinical research organization headquartered in Newton and Durham, N.C., is being snapped up in a private equity deal worth $8.5 billion. Swedish private equity firm EQT and Goldman Sachs' private equity arm are buying the CRO from Pamplona Capital Management LP, which has owned the company since late 2017.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Mastercard and Goldman Sachs Invest in Fintech Company Deserve

Deserve, the US-based fintech firm, yesterday announced that the company has raised $50 million in the latest Series D investment round to drive the credit card transformation from plastic to the software platform for payments, lending, and rewards. According to an official announcement, financial services giant Mastercard and the New...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Galaxy Digital acting as Goldman Sachs' liquidity provider

The US-based digital asset investment management company Galaxy Digital Holdings has announced that it will act as the liquidity provider of Goldman Sachs for its Bitcoin futures block trades. Galaxy Digital's sell-side trading desk offers Goldman Sachs liquidity provision and risk management functions such as over-the-counter (OTC) trading, lending and...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Singapore Wealth Management Fintech Endowus Acquires Investment from UBS AG, Samsung Ventures, Others

Venture capital investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia also made contributions to support Endowus‘ business operations in Southeast Asia. UBS will aim to serve as a key strategic partner as one of the largest, global wealth management platforms, meanwhile, Samsung and Singtel Innov8 aim to offer their mobile tech expertise as well as access to the Singtel Group, thus help to extend the reach and enhancing engagement in Singapore and across the wider Asian markets.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Buys 87,418 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of SolarWinds worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Commodities & Futureinvesting.com

$200M hedge fund pauses crypto arbitrage trading amid market downturn

$200M hedge fund pauses crypto arbitrage trading amid market downturn. Crypto hedge fund Nickel Digital Asset Management cycled into a cash position following the crypto market collapse of May. According to Bloomberg, the $200 million crypto hedge fund led by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) alumni redeployed its capital...