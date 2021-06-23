Cancel
Tightening Labor Market Could Be a 'Real Issue' for Markets, Strategist Warns

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent JOLTs data put U.S. job openings in April at a record 9.3 million, but this is running alongside persistent unemployment and subdued hiring rates. The labor shortage has forced some companies to raise wages and offer more attractive bonuses, and prompted some state officials to declare an early end to enhanced unemployment benefits.

