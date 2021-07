Gina Boedeker is the Founder and CEO of The Boedeker Group, a consumer insights and market research company. There’s tremendous information in big data. As the founder of a market research company, I know that quantitative research provides information on market size, trends and patterns that can quickly and accurately show you what your market is doing. What it can’t always answer, though, is why your market behaves the way it does. So, regardless of where your product or service is in its life cycle, there’s no substitute for engaging with your potential customers and asking them — directly — what they think of your product or service.