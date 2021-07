Billionaire investor Bill Ackman recently announced that the megadeal is now official in which special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) is acquiring 10% of Universal Music. We also have some new details. And after a volatile week in the markets triggered by the Federal Reserve meeting, many investors are concerned about inflation. In this week's Industry Focus: Financials, Matt Frankel and Jason Moser break down the inflation numbers, what's causing it, and how it could affect your investments.