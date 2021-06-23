Office complex to be auctioned in Conshohocken

An office complex along East 5th Avenue in Conshohocken will be auctioned online from August 8th through August 11th. The starting bid is set for $800,000. Gola Corporate Real Estate is pleased to present for exclusive sale 21 E 5th Avenue, a two-story, ±12,500 SF office complex in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The Property consists of three fully connected buildings situated on an approximately 0.47-acre corner parcel. Originally constructed in 1902, it features seven office suites, basement and attic storage, and a paved parking lot with 30+ dedicated spaces. The Property is currently 100% occupied by five tenants, with a projected NOI of approximately $212,869. 21 E 5th Avenue is ideally located in Conshohocken Borough, one of the most desirable work, live, play office markets in the Philadelphia suburbs. The site corners East 5th Avenue and Harry Street, one block off Fayette Street, within walking distance of the Schuylkill River Trail and numerous local restaurants and amenities. Easily accessible, the Property is just a half-mile from the Manayunk/Norristown SEPTA regional rail stop, and within close proximity to I-476, I-76, and I-276. As of 2021, the Property’s demographics have ±56,260 individuals residing within a 3-mile radius, with an average household income of ±$139,700. In addition, the total specified consumer spending within a 3-mile radius of the Property accounts for ±$944.8M, and there are ±3,771 businesses and ±48,723 employees. Property tours are available by appointment ONLY. Please contact Mark Gola at 610-517-1607 or mgola@gola.com to schedule.