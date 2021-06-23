Cancel
Engineering

Driving Circuit and Short Circuit Protection of IGBT

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 13 days ago
The insulated gate bipolar transistor (hereinafter referred to as IGBT) is a composite device of MOSFET and GTR. Thus it has the advantages of MOSFET and GTR, it is an ideal switch device to replace GTR, which is widely used at present with its ability to turn off, and it’s also widely used in all kinds of solid-state power supply.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish.

