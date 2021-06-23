Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Telekom Austria may consider Huawei, ZTE for 5G networks – COO

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – A1 Telekom Austria Group, an unit of Carlos Slim’s America Movil, was open to considering Chinese vendors such as Huawei and ZTE for upcoming 5G networks in several countries, a top executive said. European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic...

kdal610.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zte#Austria#Nokia Networks#5g#Zte#Reuters#Telekom Austria Group#Chinese#Ericsson#Nato#Alliance#North Macedonian#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Huawei
Related
Businesstheregister.com

Huawei and Temenos unite to take bankers to the cloud

Sponsored The financial world has traditionally been built on systems of record and networks of trust dating back decades if not centuries. But the post pandemic financial world will increasingly depend on digital technology in general, and the cloud in particular, to power the recovery and expand access to financial products.
Technologyxda-developers

Telenor Talks 5G Trends and Applications

Telenor Group VP Patrick Waldemar explains why 5G deployment is just the first step in the operator journey. 5G is more than just blazing data speeds. It promises to be a game changer in how we live our lives and do business. Among the biggest forces driving the development of 5G are the manufacturers of 5G-enabled equipment such as automotive manufacturers, Internet technology companies, the media, the medical industry, and telecoms companies. Since the infrastructure and capability of 5G relies more on software than 4G and its predecessors, we’re seeing a much bigger interest from companies outside the traditional telecoms industry developing our next mobile networks.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Carrier Infrastructure in Telecom Applications Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AT&T Mobility, Sprint, Verizon Wireless

Latest released the research study on Global Carrier Infrastructure in Telecom Applications Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Carrier Infrastructure in Telecom Applications Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Carrier Infrastructure in Telecom Applications. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AT&T Mobility (United States), Reliance Communications (India), Softbank Japan (Japan), U.S Cellular (United States), Verizon Wireless (United States), Telefonica O2 UK (United Kingdom), Optus Australia (Australia), SFR France (France), Korea Telecom (South Korea), Zain Saudi Arabia (South Arabia), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Sprint (United States), SK Telecom (South Korea), T-Mobile 9United States) and Eircom (Ireland).
Cell PhonesLight Reading

Eurobites: BT trials IoT tech at Port of Ipswich

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sky extends partnership with Channel 4; Arm boss defends Nvidia deal; Sweden's Coops hit by Kaseya cyberattack. BT has teamed up with Associated British Ports to trial IoT technology at the Port of Ipswich, installing IoT devices on cranes and other equipment to generate data relating to the movement of goods and machinery, which is then captured on BT's Intelligent Assets platform. Connectivity is provided by the 4G network of EE, BT's mobile subsidiary. European ports have proved fertile ground for mobile operators wanting to test the potential of new connected technologies as port owners look to keep tabs on their assets. (See Eurobites: Proximus Floats Private 5G Network Concept at Port of Antwerp and Eurobites: BT Helps Steer Belfast Harbor Into Smarter Waters.)
Electronicsaithority.com

Sierra Wireless 5G Modules First to Be Certified on Deutsche Telekom’s Leading 5G Network

Sierra Wireless brings 5G to the Internet of Things with a network certified, secure 5G module that delivers the speed and capacity required for next-gen IoT applications. Sierra Wireless, a world leading IoT solutions provider, announced that its EM9190 5G mmWave/Sub-6/LTE New Radio (NR) and EM9191 5G Sub-6/LTE NR embedded modules are the first to be fully certified to operate on Deutsche Telekom’s 5G public network and campus (private) networks in Europe. This certification will enable customers in Europe to leverage the higher data speeds, lower latency, and capacity of 5G with one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies.
Economytelecoms.com

TPG lays claim to world’s first 5G SA network at 700 MHz

Australian mobile operator TPG Telecom wants to offer reliable indoor 5G coverage and boost the overall range of its network. To that end, it has begun rolling out standalone 5G at 700 MHz, and claims to be the first operator in the world to do so. The network has gone live initially in select areas of Sydney.
Public Healthkdal610.com

Bulgaria considers incentives to boost COVID-19 vaccinations

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria is considering offering incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said on Sunday. Bulgaria is one of the few countries where people can choose between four different anti-coronavirus shots approved in the European Union. Still, only 14.5% of Bulgarian adults are fully vaccinated, putting the country far behind its EU peers.
Marketsbostonnews.net

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth Rate and Demand Report 2020- 2028

The global 5G fixed wireless accessmarket size is projected to reach USD 158.09 Billion at a steady CAGR of 106.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed deployment of advanced technologies such as Machine To Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices. Rising concerns regarding performance capabilities of networks, high-speed broadband, and improved telecommunication technology such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are factors driving increasing focus on high-speed packet access, and improved performance of existing Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) protocols, which in turn has been boosting adoption of 5G fixed wireless access. In addition, this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Pharmaceuticalskdal610.com

Slovakia sells most Sputnik V vaccine doses back to Russia

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia has sold most Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines back to the country of origin, the Slovak Health Ministry said on Friday, as public interest is low after months of government hesitation over using the product that lacks European regulatory approval. Slovakia shipped back 160,000 out of...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UK government launches 5G network building competition

Making a move that it hopes will fosters new research collaboration between international and homegrown players in the country’s public telecoms networks, the government has launched a £30m competition designed to turn the UK into a leading global destination for developing the next generation of 5G networks. The scheme is...
Businesstelecoms.com

Ericsson bags Malaysia’s only national 5G network deal ahead of Huawei

Ericsson has won a major 5G contract in Malaysia instead of Huawei, which could represent a major strategic shift by the country. The news is significant for two reasons: firstly because the 5G development model in Malaysia is unlike that of most of the rest of the world, with the government controlling the country’s 5G network; and secondly because Huawei had been hotly tipped to bag the deal.
BusinessLight Reading

Ericsson beats out Huawei to win Malaysia 5G contract

Malaysia's unusual path to 5G has taken another twist, with Ericsson unexpectedly winning the contract to build the national wholesale network. Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the state-owned special purpose vehicle that will own and operate the network, has announced Ericsson will design and build it at a cost of 11 billion ringgit ($2.64 billion). The choice of Ericsson in a market that remains friendly to China and Huawei is certainly a surprise.
TechnologyCNET

5G latency: Why speeding up networks matters

When you're looking at your mobile network or home broadband, you know it's important to check data speeds for app downloads and video uploads. What you might not know is that a more obscure speed measurement, called latency, is also crucial. Latency is a measure of responsiveness, with low latency a foundational part of 5G networks' new possibilities, such as online gaming, that are technologically difficult on earlier mobile networks.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Huawei’s Zhu Huimin Calls for Autonomous Network Collaboration at MWC21

PRESS RELEASE: At the Autonomous Network Forum of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, Zhu Huimin, Vice President of Marketing for Huawei’s Wireless Network Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled “Autonomous Networks, Bringing Intelligence to All Connections”. In her speech, she noted that intelligence and automation have become important basic capabilities in the 5G era. In addition to the traditional ToC domain, the ToH and 5GtoB domains have seen intelligent and automated network capabilities being strengthened in their large-scale commercial use phase, leading to the construction of E2E intelligent and simplified O&M. This enables operators to realize true 5G business value.
Businessthefastmode.com

TIM to Launch ‘5G Cloud Network’ in Italy with Ericsson and Google

TIM, along with Noovle, the Group cloud company, has started creating the first ‘5G Cloud Network’ in Italy. The solution will lead to faster deployment of the 5G digital applications through the automation of industrial processes and the implementation of services in real time, thanks to EDGE Computing, based on specific requirements. The project will use TIM’s Telco Cloud infrastructure, Google’s Cloud solutions and Ericsson’s 5G Core network and Automation technologies.
Businesswhtc.com

Orange sees role for Huawei in 5G Africa rollout

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Orange, France’s largest telecoms firm, will avoid using equipment from Chinese vendors when developing Europe’s 5G networks, opting for suppliers such as Ericsson and Nokia instead, its chief executive said. But the company sees no issue in working with Huawei in Africa, where the Chinese company dominates...
Technologythefastmode.com

NTT DATA Launches Cloud-Native 5G SA Network in Munich

NTT DATA is launching an end-to-end cloud-native 5G standalone (SA) campus network at 'Ensō – The Space for Creators' in Munich using the radio frequencies reserved for this purpose. The aim is to develop solutions and services for private as well as public 4G and 5G networks, which will be...