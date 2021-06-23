Telekom Austria may consider Huawei, ZTE for 5G networks – COO

Telenor Group VP Patrick Waldemar explains why 5G deployment is just the first step in the operator journey. 5G is more than just blazing data speeds. It promises to be a game changer in how we live our lives and do business. Among the biggest forces driving the development of 5G are the manufacturers of 5G-enabled equipment such as automotive manufacturers, Internet technology companies, the media, the medical industry, and telecoms companies. Since the infrastructure and capability of 5G relies more on software than 4G and its predecessors, we’re seeing a much bigger interest from companies outside the traditional telecoms industry developing our next mobile networks.