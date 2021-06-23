Cancel
Study shows equitable allocation strategies for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have a comparative edge

By Dr. Tomislav Meštrović, MD, Ph.D., Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent modeling paper currently available on medRxiv* preprint server, US researchers demonstrate that equitable distributions of vaccines against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are not only an optimal approach, but they also greatly outperform unequal distributions when population heterogeneity and interaction between populations are taken into account. At the moment,...

www.news-medical.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Reports#Population Size#Coronavirus Vaccine#Seir
