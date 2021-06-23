MobilityRE welcomes mortgage technology leader Jonas Kruckeberg as director of growth and client success

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) - Get Report, creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of digital identification and detection, announced today that Ravi Kumar, a globally-renowned thought leader and executive, has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective June 26, 2021. His appointment complements and extends the Board's current expertise in global enterprise digital disruption, ecosystem building through global alliances and partnerships and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and related data and analytics, among other areas, and supports Digimarc's strategic focus on helping businesses embrace digital transformation to deliver more value to their customers.