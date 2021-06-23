Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Take a look at these incredible images from the International Portrait Photographer of the Year Awards

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yReDS_0acqp9YO00
Tribal Identity by Zay Yar Lin

Portraiture is quite different to almost any other form of photography. Capturing the essence of a person in freezeframe poses a unique set of challenges, not least the complex, ever-changing nature of your subjects. The inaugural International Portrait Photography Awards showcase the best of this difficult discipline, pitting amateur and professional portraitists around the world against each other for a $10,000 prize pool.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portrait Photography#Changing Nature#Portraiture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Man shot dead by police suspected of murdering neighbour, coroner hears

A man shot dead by police is suspected of murdering a neighbour who went to the aid of a child thought to be in danger, a coroner’s court has heard. Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard James Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Royal fans flock to see Diana statue at Kensington Palace

Royal fans have given their verdicts on the new statue of Diana Princess of Wales, after Kensington Palace’s gardens were reopened to the public. More than 100 visitors flocked to the Sunken Garden in the first hour of the statue’s public unveiling on Friday, with some queuing to get in two hours before opening.
New York City, NYmymodernmet.com

Incredible Eclipse Photo Looks Exactly Like the Photographer’s Planned Sketch

Astrophotography—and particularly eclipse photography—can be a game of minutes. Capturing the perfect photo often comes down to the detailed research and extensive planning that happens in the weeks, and even months, prior to a big event. Photographer Julian Diamond is more than familiar with the work it takes to get a great eclipse photo. Diamond, who is based in New York's Hudson Valley, enjoyed success with his 2018 photo of the full moon centered on a fire tower. Now, he was ready to use this landmark again to celebrate the most recent partial solar eclipse.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Debby Johnson: Portrait photographer

This week we’re getting to know community member, Debby Johnson. Haven’t joined the Photofocus Community yet? Sign up for free today!. “I got started in photography by accident. I come from a long line of storytellers and was an art major in college. For a while, I tried writing fiction, but my heart was always drawn to visual storytelling, so on a whim I took an evening adult education class in photography and fell in love.”
PhotographyPhotofocus

Inspired by the unique look of the first portrait lens

In the recent years, we’ve been seeing more photography gear designed as a nod to their vintage predecessors. The Nikon Z fc is the latest to join the roster of retro-styled mirrorless cameras. But what about the lens side of things? Ted Forbes of The Art of Photography introduces us to Lomography’s modern iterations of the Petzval lens, the first dedicated portrait lens developed in 1840.
Miami, FLPosted by
newschain

128 remain missing at Miami building collapse after names audit

The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell substantially on Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe, officials said. Authorities also announced the recovery of four more bodies, including the seven-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter,...
Women's HealthPosted by
newschain

Ask an expert: My unborn baby’s got a cleft lip – why does this happen and what is the treatment?

I’ve just had my 18-week scan and it showed my baby has a cleft. Why does this happen, how will it affect my child, and can it be treated?. Craniofacial expert Dr Peter Mossey, a medical advisory board member for the children’s cleft charity Smile Train (smiletrain.org.uk), says: “During facial development in the womb, the formation of the upper lip occurs in three parts. In most cases, these parts will join from the nose downwards. If this sequence is interrupted, however, the baby can be born with a cleft lip.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

PSV Eindhoven striker Joel Piroe signs for Swansea

Swansea have announced the signing of Dutch striker Joel Piroe from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee. Piroe, 21, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship outfit. Having spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, he made 12 appearances for PSV...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Queen has a chuckle as she watches entrants at horse show

The Queen was all smiles as she joined equestrian fans for another day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show – and gave a chuckle as she watched the ponies on show. The event is a firm favourite in the royal calendar and is a private occasion for the Queen, who dresses informally and mingles with the other visitors.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Olympic athletes who breach rules on expression could be stripped of medals

Athletes who breach rules on expression at the Tokyo Olympics could be stripped of medals and disqualified from the Games where the protest is deemed disruptive or against fundamental Olympic principles. The International Olympic Committee has issued updated guidelines to competitors regarding Rule 50, which covers their rights to freedom...